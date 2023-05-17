Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Liberal defectors Lara Alexander and John Tucker have held meetings over the past two days in an attempt to resolve a number of issues.
It is understood the meetings have been held to form a pathway forward under a minority government for when state parliament returns on Monday.
Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker on Friday announced they would resign from the party and sit out the remainder of their term in parliament as independents.
In particular, the pair have demanded full disclosure of minutes, correspondence, agreements and contracts signed with the AFL, Australian Government and state government over a Tasmanian team licence and funding for a new $715 million stadium at Macquarie Point.
READ MORE: Five more common road rules mistakes
They want more transparency regarding the Marinus Link and Battery of the Nation projects and for them to be assessed by parliament as Projects of State Significance.
Mr Rockliff on Thursday confirmed the meetings.
"I have held ongoing productive and cordial discussions with Lara and John," he said.
"As I have always said, I will continue to work through their issues in a positive and constructive manner."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.