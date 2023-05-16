It isn't just roundabouts and merging that can cause headaches for motorists, with the state's peak motoring body including U-turns, safe following distances and speed limits in its top-10 list.
RACT Group chief executive officer Mark Mugnaioni said road safety was everybody's responsibility and it paid to be familiar with the rules.
"Understanding and adhering to road rules is not just about avoiding fines or penalties, it's about protecting the lives of all road users, including our friends, families, and neighbours," he said.
"By working together to maintain our knowledge of the road rules, we can make our roads safer for everyone."
Here are five more commonly misunderstood road rules scenarios and how to navigate them.
Using headlights and fog lights
High-beam lights can blind other drivers and make it difficult for them to see the road, and as such, should not be turned on if you are within 200 metres of another vehicle.
You should also only switch your fog lights on while driving in restricted visibility conditions.
When driving at night or in hazardous weather, you must have clearly visible headlights, tail lights, number plate lights, clearance lights and side marker lights if they're fitted to the vehicle.
U-turns
When making a U-turn, ensuring you don't obstruct the flow of traffic and giving way to pedestrians is paramount.
Before attempting a U-turn, make sure you have a clear view of any oncoming traffic and keep an eye out for any signs that state a U-turn is not allowed, like those at commonly seen at traffic lights.
Motorists cannot cross a single or double continuous dividing line to make a U-turn.
Safe following distances
Keeping a safe distance from traffic in front can help prevent crashes and a good rule of thumb is to leave a three-second gap between vehicles.
Pick a landmark by the side of the road, like a streetlamp or sign, and count how long it takes you to pass after the vehicle in front, slowing down to increase the gap if you are too close.
In low-visibility conditions or during wet weather, it is better to leave a longer gap as stopping distances can be greater.
School zones
The 40km/h speed limit through school zones was chosen with child safety in mind, as it can often be hard to see them and younger children are often still learning the basics of road safety.
Keep an eye out for any school zone signs and make sure you stick to the speed limit even if you cannot see any children around.
Yellow traffic lights
When approaching an intersection with traffic lights, don't speed up and rush through the intersection if the light turns yellow.
Slow down and stop before the line if it is safe to do so.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
