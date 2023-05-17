The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

City Park Radio's David Mohr earns AFL merit award for national volunteer week

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's David Mohr has been rewarded with an AFL merit award for his work in sports broadcasting for City Park Radio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.