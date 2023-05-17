Launceston's David Mohr has been rewarded with an AFL merit award for his work in sports broadcasting for City Park Radio.
One of two Tasmanian recipients of the award, which was announced during national volunteer week, Mohr and his crew have been calling the State League since June 2013.
"It's just wonderful to be appreciated by the AFL," Mohr said.
"There's a lot of people that do a lot of things at club level but sometimes the media gets a bit overlooked and it's been so much fun to do it over the last 10 years."
He was quick to be modest about the award, which dates back to 1955, describing it as a "station effort" after City Park Radio took a "risky" chance on revitalising Northern sports commentary.
Matthew McGee and producer Chris Ball have worked alongside Mohr for the full 10 seasons, with Barry Triffitt, David Gruber, Max Walker, Tony Webb, Chris Sayer and Rob Soward all key members over the journey.
"Because we've been house-spun, we haven't been trained in any way, we've developed our own sort of style, which I think the listeners like," he said.
"We have a bit of fun as well as being able to serious about what we're covering as well - so I'd like to think we strike a good balance there."
As well as being broadcast through City Park Radio, the commentary accompanies AFL Tasmania's live stream of TSL matches held at UTAS Stadium or Windsor Park.
AFL Tasmania's media, government and facilities manager Anthony Osborn described Mohr as "an icon" of the state's football landscape.
"We know that Dave and the crew are always going to be keen to call," Osborn said.
"The manner of professionalism that they take into every game, there's that really healthy balance of banter and good fun but also calling football and their passion for it, you can really feel in every call they do.
"I'd call Dave an icon of footy up in this part of the world for such a long period of time.
"He's given up so much of his time in a volunteer capacity and the work he's been able to do with City Park Radio has left a lasting imprint on football in the state."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.