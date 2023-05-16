Health experts are urging Australians to roll up their sleeves and get their blood pressure checked in May for World Hypertension Day.
Stroke Foundation Australia uses this month to raise awareness for high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, which is the single biggest modifiable risk factor for stroke and affects one in three adults.
Stroke Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Lisa Murphy said 4.7 million Australians are living with high blood pressure, 23,422 of those calling the Bass electorate home.
"When 80 per cent of all strokes are preventable, why would you not want to know your risk and do something about it?," Dr Murphy said.
"A quick and painless blood pressure check can be all it takes to potentially save a life."
High blood pressure can be checked regularly by a pharmacist, at your local GP, or at home using a home blood pressure monitor.
For more information about high blood pressure and World Hypertension Day on May 17, visit the website.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
