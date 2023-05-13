Trailing a youthful South Launceston by a goal at three-quarter time in essentially an 'eight-point' game, the reigning premiers needed to find something.
Longford's Jake Murfett and Baden Alexander had done everything they could to inspire their teammates in the third quarter.
Alexander, who has missed games with hamstring tightness this year, and who played in the backline in last weekend's loss to Rocherlea was sensational up forward.
After receiving a free-kick, he struck the ball beautifully through the big sticks to get the deficit back to three points halfway through the third term.
Minutes later he clunked a big mark at centre-half forward and later he nailed another set shot to put Longford in the lead.
Meanwhile, the wiry Murfett who had done well to save a likely South goal on the last line of defence in the first stanza, was suddenly showing plenty of dash from half-back and along the wing.
Despite their efforts, the Bulldogs snagged two late goals to be ahead at the final change of the NTFA premier clash.
So how did the Tigers end up 7.16 (58) to 6.7 (43) winners?
As coach Mitch Stagg told his players in the rooms after the win, they showed maturity to grind out the win.
"Credit to the boys, I put it on them, in tight games like that you've just got to find a man and they did and covered off really well," he said.
The tackling pressure went up in the last quarter as the Tigers' fans lifted their voices.
A big bomb to the goal square towards full-forward Luke Murfitt-Cowen, who was surrounded by South players, led to a telling moment.
He soccered a ball across the line that rolled under the clutching fingers of South players.
An elated Murfitt-Cowen gave his teammate a high-five you could hear from 100-metres away.
Meanwhile, not much was getting past Longford's 'wall' along the 50-metre arc as they pushed for victory.
Eventually Jack Donnellan slotted one from 40m which was met by a big clap from the ladies in the grandstand who cheered all the Tigers by their first names.
In a fitting end to the match, Murfett found Alexander 40m out straight in front and the latter kicked truly.
Longford had come from behind to turn the tables after losing a couple of close ones this year.
Stagg explained how Murfett ended up on the wing.
"It wasn't by design, I'd like to take credit for it but we had young Rocky Barron go down in the first half so we needed another rotation and Jake has played a bit of wing over his career," he said.
"He gave us a lot of impetus in that third quarter when we were a couple of goals down, he really drove the ball inside 50 for us and was able to get the game back to level and give us a chance to win it in that last quarter."
Meanwhile, the coach said he was keen to leave Alexander forward in coming weeks.
"It was nice to find another target up there. With James Gillow relocating we need another second forward to stand up and he did," he said.
Stagg said Barron sustained a calf injury and he was hopeful it was only minor.
The coach explained the group addressed their snap transition throughout the match.
"We were trying to take that kick on in the middle (of the ground) but once we turned it over we weren't working hard enough back," he said.
Casey Brown, Josh Frankcombe, Liam Davies and Donnellan were also among the Tigers' best.
Bowen Pearce, Cody Lowe, Brendan Taylor, Grant Holt, Will Harper and Tom Foon were the Bulldogs' better performers and Jack Colgrave kicked three majors.
Meanwhile, hosts Bracknell won a tight 13.10 (88) to 11.10 (76) encounter against Deloriane in Callum Mulder's 150th senior game for the Redlegs.
Scores were level at three-quarter time before the home team kicked six goals to four in the final stanza.
Andrew Cox-Goodyer snagged 10 goals as Rocherlea beat Scottsdale 20.15 (135) to 6.4 (40) at Scottsdale.
Bridgenorth's Sol Scott booted four majors and George Town skipper Brady Gee achieved the same feat as the Parrots scored an 11.12 (78) to 5.18 (48) away victory.
It's a competition bye next weekend for representative footy. The NTFA side, coached by Deloraine's Lochie Dornauf, will face the NWFL at Devonport Oval on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.