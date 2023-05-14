The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

$1 million deposit paid on Birchalls car park site

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 15 2023 - 8:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birchalls car park has been central to a legal saga since 2020
Birchalls car park has been central to a legal saga since 2020

A $20 million contract has been signed for the sale of the controversial Birchalls car park site to the original proponent of a Creative Precinct on the Paterson Street site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.