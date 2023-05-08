Launceston Library was fortunate enough to host legendary ballet dancer and choreographer, and Tasmanian, Graeme Murphy.
Held on Friday, May 5, this was one in a series of talks for the exhibition Fancy Dress: From tutus to cosplay
While the exhibition is being held at the Allport Library and Museum of Fine Arts, there is an online component.
Mr Murphy spoke about his career in dancing and choreography with curator Penny Carey Wells.
Many of Mr Murphy's ballet performances feature detailed and vivid costuming.
His career started at The Australian Ballet School, he went on to create countless works, including 30 full-length productions.
Fancy dress: From tutus to cosplay gives centre stage to over 130 years of dress ups, from the downright bizarre to the truly magnificent.
The exhibition includes rarely seen historic images and film from the Tasmanian Archives.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
