UPDATE - 2.05pm:
Police say the stretch of St John Street between Paterson Street and the Brisbane Street Mall is now open after a police investigation into this morning's serious crash.
UPDATE - 12.30pm:
Police remain at the scene of this morning's serious crash where a pedestrian was hit by a garbage truck.
The stretch of St John Street between Paterson Street and the Brisbane Street Mall will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice, however pedestrian thoroughfares are open.
The victim was taken to Launceston General Hospital at about 10.45am.
EARLIER:
Police are on-scene and diverting traffic following a crash near the intersection of Paterson and St John Streets in Launceston.
All emergency services are at the scene and a pedestrian is receiving medical treatment after reportedly being struck by a vehicle.
Police urge motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
More to come.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
