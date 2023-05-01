The Examiner
Aboriginal artist Vicki West runs workshops to create a community possum cloak

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Vicki West will take participants through a series of workshops to inscribe their stories onto a possum skin cloak. Picture by Rod Thompson.
Vicki West will take participants through a series of workshops to inscribe their stories onto a possum skin cloak. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Possum skin cloaks are an important tradition to many Aboriginal families and are inscribed with personal and family stories.

