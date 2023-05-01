Possum skin cloaks are an important tradition to many Aboriginal families and are inscribed with personal and family stories.
Over the next few weeks, Aboriginal artist Vicki West will be leading groups to inscribe their stories onto a possum cloak.
"Prior to invasion, many Aboriginal people were presented with a possum pelt that was continually added to throughout their lives," she said.
"The cloaks were a way of telling stories of important events and places and people were buried with their possum cloak."
In 2021, West taught participants how to pyrograph stories onto a diamond shaped possum patch which she then sewed into a small cloak.
This year, participants will have the chance to add their own stories to the cloak.
"The workshops create a safe place for people from diverse cultural backgrounds to share and tell stories, West said.
The finished product will be a "stunning communal cloak".
The first workshop was held on Monday and there'll more in the coming weeks.
Participants will learn how story telling can evolve from a design aspect rather than the written word.
They'll also learn how stories empower us and celebrate us, West said.
The final cloak will be exhibited at QVMAG Inveresk for NAIDOC week 2023.
The museum will also host a morning tea to celebrate the wider community's stories imprinted on the cloak.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
