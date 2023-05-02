The indoor events space will first and foremost be a community space with three community use courts, addressing the current shortfall for indoor training and playing spaces in Northern Tasmania. It may also become the new northern home of the Tasmanian JackJumpers as locals and Hobartians flock to Launceston to see the JackJumpers triumph over mainland teams. Once complete, I envisage the space will be used for local netball, basketball, AFL, soccer and cricket, as an integrated multi-purpose recreation space.