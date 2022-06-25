Launceston rate rises are not as bad as lettuce inflation

Increased cost of living was at the forefront of discussion on the 2022-2023 City of Launceston annual plan and budget.
The budget and plan passed at the latest council meeting held on Thursday, June 16.
Councillors spoke to defend the 3.75 per cent rate rise, saying many areas are looking at five, even 10 per cent increases.
Council passed the rates policy which provided the guidelines to how the rating system will be implemented, including the Tasmania-wide waste levy charge.
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson said the rate rise was in context of the previous rate freeze in response to COVID-19.
"An increase is an increase and for our community that represents some level of concern," he said. Cr Gibson wanted to highlight the hardship supports offered by council to help community members.
Community members were able to come up with payment plans if they require help, they need to contact council to discuss individual plans.
Councillor Alan Harris said the increase would provide council with the money it would spend on items in the budget estimate such as operations and capital expenditure.
"We have been able to keep our increase to 3.75 per cent," he said. "Unlike a shop keeper who can perhaps charge $2 for a lettuce today and $10 for the same lettuce next week, we only have one opportunity to set our rates and then have to live within that budget for the next financial year."
Cr Harris said he was comfortable with the financial plan would be sufficient to meet the budget despite ongoing price increases.
Council will see about $120 million in revenue in 2023 and will see a deficit of $4.9 million and in 2022 will see around $113 million in revenue and $5.37 million in deficit.
Launceston will return to a small surplus in 2025/26.
Councillors Nick Daking, Hugh McKenzie and Rob Soward were absent from this meeting.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
