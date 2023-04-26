Northern residents can expect the sound of helicopters in the sky when Sustainable Timber Tasmania will conduct its annual Eagle Nest Searching Program.
Sustainable Timber Tasmania will hold its annual program over May and June.
The operation is undertaken by Sustainable Timber Tasmania's operational planning teams.
Sustainable Timber Tasmania said these teams conducted aerial surveys to identify any new wedge-tailed eagle nests and record their location details.
"This valuable information allows us to put in place measures to protect nest sites and is also used as part of Sustainable Timber Tasmania's detailed operational planning process," Sustainable Timber Tasmania said.
The organisation's access map shows multiple sites managed in the North-East as proposed eagle nest search areas. The map is available online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.