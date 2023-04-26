The Examiner
Sustainable Timber to run Eagle Nest Searching Program

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
Sustainable Timber Tasmania will be running its annual eagle nest searching program. Picture by Adam Hardy
Sustainable Timber Tasmania will be running its annual eagle nest searching program. Picture by Adam Hardy

Northern residents can expect the sound of helicopters in the sky when Sustainable Timber Tasmania will conduct its annual Eagle Nest Searching Program.

