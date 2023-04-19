A monument to the state's police officers who have served overseas was unveiled at the Tasmania Police Academy at Rokeby on April 19.
An honour board inscribed with the names of the 83 Tasmanian officers have been deployed overseas since 1964 is now on display at the academy.
These officers travelled to Cyprus, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands on United Nations and Australian Government mandated peacekeeping and capacity-building missions.
Commissioner Donna Adams said although some of the officers listed on the board had passed since returning from their postings, it was fortunate no Tasmanian personnel had died in the line of duty.
"Many Tasmania Police officers have served with distinction overseas," Commissioner Adams said.
"The instalment of this honour board acknowledges their service and pays tribute to their contribution over many years.
"Tasmanian Police has always been a strong supporter of international programs to help countries in their times of need and our officers who have volunteered for overseas duty have each done our police service proud."
READ MORE: The Very Short Film Festival returns in May
The honour board was funded through a Department of Veterans' Affairs Saluting Their Service grant.
The federal grants program funds commemorative projects related to the involvement and sacrifice of Australia's service personnel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.