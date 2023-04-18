The changing of the guard at Launceston has opened up opportunities for young players to prosper at TSL senior level and they're grabbing them.
Reflecting on Saturday's match at Windsor Park, Blues caretaker coach Scott Stephens highlighted the efforts of numerous youngsters.
Liam Canny and Sam Cowley were lauded for their performances in the 15.9 (99) to 9.2 (56) round two win against North Hobart.
The former was rewarded with two votes in the player of the year count while the latter featured in the Blues' best.
Canny, who kicked a goal, showcased his strength and engine throughout the day.
He found plenty of the ball between the 50-metre arcs, shrugged tackles and kicked well.
Cowley's agility, especially given his height, was eye-catching.
His moment came when the Blues were wrestling back the momentum halfway through the third quarter.
He marked well and nailed a set-shot snag from 40m out on the flank.
Stephens shared his thoughts on how the pair fared against the Demons.
"(Canny's) energy was good last week but it probably wasn't channeled in the right areas," he said.
"So his focus was to provide that energy for us - not to count his possessions but to make them count.
"He did that and took a big step forward.
"Sammy Cowley was excellent on the wing, his positioning was really good and it just gave us a good look going forward.
"If the guys were in the position to be able to use him then they actually did.
"With his role, he gave us a lot offensively and defensively.
"We were really pleased with that."
The caretaker coach added: "Josh Gillow was outstanding down back and nothing really got past him all day."
Canny and Cowley both played in Launceston's development league premiership side last year and they played three senior games each.
Blues fans would be pleased to see Cowley back in action after he was concussed while playing seniors in round three against Kingborough last season.
Cowley was crunched in a tackle, play was stopped and he was stretchered off in the second quarter at Twin Ovals.
Stephens elaborated on his progress at the top level.
"He did have a really bad concussion, probably half a dozen rounds into the year last year which sidelined him for about six weeks," he said.
"He has played senior footy over the past 12 months but he was probably half and half.
"Once we had a full-strength team, he did get squeezed out being a young guy but he has played in a development league premiership and that's the really positive thing about the boys that have come in.
"They have played a lot of footy together in DLs and they're of that 18,19, 20 age bracket now so we're not blooding too many kids.
"The growth within our team is from those kids it's really pleasing to see them take steps forward."
Launceston ran away from the Demons in the final quarter, booting five goals to one.
Stephens provided further insight what worked for the Blues in that stanza.
"First and foremost, we actually won the footy from the stoppage so that allowed us to have field position," he said.
"But it was more the offensive intent to move the footy. We talked about that pre-game and throughout the breaks, if we were prepared to be brave and take the ball off the line we could actually catch the defence out.
"And it's hard for a defence to set up if they're continually being shifted.
"The message was to move the ball and force them to defend and create some run from behind which will give us better looks up forward and allow us to set up the ground better."
The Blues face Clarence this Saturday at Bellerive Oval.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
