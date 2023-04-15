The Examiner
New-look Launceston defeat North Hobart in TSL round two

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 15 2023 - 6:30pm
Launceston caretaker coach Scott Stephens addresses the group at Windsor Park. Picture by Brian Allen
Despite losing a host of players during the TSL off-season, Launceston have made a perfect start to their 2023 campaign with two hard-fought wins.

