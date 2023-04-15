Despite losing a host of players during the TSL off-season, Launceston have made a perfect start to their 2023 campaign with two hard-fought wins.
The Blues turned it up in the last quarter, kicking five goals to one to run out 15.9 (99) to 9.2 (56) winners against North Hobart in round two at Windsor Park on Saturday.
Caretaker coach Scott Stephens highlighted how important the past fortnight had been.
"To bank two wins early is super critical because in rounds three and five we've got Kingborough and Clarence who are probably going to be the two leading teams at this point in time," he said.
"So we're going to know where we're at in three weeks' time after having played those two teams and that's something we look forward to."
Co-captain Jobi Harper snapped truly from 40 metres in the first minute of the final stanza to put Launceston 21 points up.
It came after a third quarter in which the Demons outscored the Blues five goals to three.
Stephens gave them a rev up at the final change.
"You could tell from the very first bounce of that fourth quarter they were stung a little bit probably by the address which is good and I actually did challenge the leaders because they were poor in that third quarter which allowed the opposition to get back in," he said.
"So Jobi being Jobi as one of our co-captains, him and Palf (Brodie Palfreyman), were instrumental in that last quarter in the centre-bounces to give us that ascendancy."
Stephens said Jack O'Neill went down with concussion in the first quarter.
"I'm not sure if he was ruled out with concussion, we played the precautionary side of things and didn't bring him back on," he said.
"If he is ruled out with concussion obviously he'll sit out for a couple of weeks."
Sam Cowley had a breakout game while Jake Hinds kicked six majors and Joe Groenewegen bagged three.
Top-of-the-table Kingborough defeated North Launceston 14.11 (95) to 6.5 (41) at Twin Ovals while Lauderdale thrashed Glenorchy 19.16 (130) to 9.5 (59) at KGV.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
