Shenae Richardson's effort on a home detention order scuttled her chance of a drug treatment order

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Bad record blunts chance for offender
A woman whose "spectacularly unsuccessful" effort at a home detention order lasted eight days in 2021 was deemed unsuitable for a drug treatment order, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

