Bad record blunts chance for offender

A woman whose "spectacularly unsuccessful" effort at a home detention order lasted eight days in 2021 was deemed unsuitable for a drug treatment order, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Shenae Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to a raft of offences over twelve months from October 2021 to December 2022. She had been in jail since December 2022.
They included two counts of evading police in aggravated circumstances, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of property, drugs and firearms offences.
Magistrate Simon Brown was asked by defence counsel Fran McCracken to consider Richardson for a drug treatment order-which would have allowed her to avoid jail as long as she stayed off drugs.
He said that her drug addiction had been a significant issue and causative in much of her offending.
However, in a report the Department of Community Corrections recommended against her suitability because of poor compliance in the past.
Mr Brown said that reliance was placed on Ms McCracken's reference to the spectacularly unsuccessful home detention order in which Richardson cut off her monitoring device after eight days.
"Ms Richardson's record is an extremely poor one commencing in early 2020," he said. "In a relatively short time her criminal career has escalated to serious levels quite quickly."
In January 2022 Richardson received a 16 week sentence with eight weeks suspended which was breached by the latest criminality.
In declining to make the treatment order Mr Brown said it was a serious matter to write off the rehabilitation prospects of a twenty-year-old. He activated the eight week suspended sentence, added a further eight weeks for two counts of evading police and a further 36 weeks for the raft of recent offending.
Eighteen weeks of the latest sentence will hang over her head.
"The upshot is that you will serve 34 weeks from December 22, 2022 and you are disqualified from driving for two years and six months from release," Mr Brown said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
