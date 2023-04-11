The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

City of Launceston councillors approved the exhibition of Relbia Subdivision Area Plan

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relbia future development plan moves ahead
Relbia future development plan moves ahead

City of Launceston councillors supported a subdivision specific area plan to be exhibited at a council meeting Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.