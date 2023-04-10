Northern Midlands Council capped off redevelopment projects in Cressy and Dorset Council opened a new public car park in Derby.
The Cressy Memorial Swimming Pool received a $1.557 million overhaul, which included $1.2 million in federal funding through the Local Roads and Infrastructure and Community Development Grants programs.
Mayor Mary Knowles was joined by Lyons MP Brian Mitchell and Minister for State Development Guy Barnett for the March 31 event, where she acknowledged the work of council staff and Cressy Memorial Swimming Pool Committee members turning the pool into "such a fantastic facility for the Cressy community".
Mr Mitchell also joined Cr Knowles to open the redeveloped Cressy Recreation Ground, which now includes female-friendly change rooms and umpire facilities.
The recreation ground project cost $1.227 million, including a $354,000 Levelling the Playing Field grant for the female-friendly facilities and a $581,852 contribution from the council.
The mayor said the additional facilities would help boost female participation in sports, and the upgraded recreation ground was a vital piece of community infrastructure.
"While the Cressy Recreation Ground may not be as large as some of the other recreation grounds in the Northern Midlands communities, it is no less important," Cr Knowles said.
Dorset Council construction crews also put the finishing touches to the redevelopment of the former Derby Depot at the end of March. However, the facility remained closed to the public until April 5.
Now open to the public, the precinct includes an electric vehicle charging station, a new amenities block, a bike wash and a drinking water station.
Almost 30 new Australians were officially welcomed into North West Tasmanian communities in March, with West Tamar Council and George Town Council hosting ceremonies.
Community members joined George Town councillors at the Low Head Community Gardens for a special event to cap off Harmony Week on March 26.
Four new citizens were inducted at the ceremony, followed by a shared afternoon tea prepared by residents who each brought a culturally significant dish.
West Tamar Council welcomed 24 new citizens to the community on March 30, who came from a range of countries, including Iraq, Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia and Eritrea.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.