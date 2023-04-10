The Examiner
AMA's Dr John Saul says NWRH doc had 'life-threatening injuries'

A senior emergency doctor was stabbed at the North West Regional Hospital on Easter Sunday. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
A senior emergency doctor was stabbed at the North West Regional Hospital on Easter Sunday. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

Hospital staff "performed exceptionally well" to save the life of a doctor while working on Sunday afternoon, said the president of the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association.

