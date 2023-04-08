Tasmanian State League fans were treated to a cracker game of football on Friday night as Launceston defeated North Launceston 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91).
Here were the main takeaways
Good Friday's clash was missing names that TSL followers have come to know after big names departed both clubs in the off-season.
However, the match-up still delivered, with both sides going on goal-kicking runs before the lead changed five times in the final quarter.
The result hung in the balance with four-and-a-half minutes and several inside-50s between Nathan Pearce's goal that brought the margin to four points and the final siren.
A scuffle between the Bombers and Blues is somewhat expected but at one point in the contest, it looked like the game would go without.
However, after a high tackle was laid on debutant Dominic Pitt, it was on from all angles as more than half of the players congregated along the boundary-line fence.
The umpires quickly diffused the situation and got the play moving again but no-one in front of the ball made it tough for Nathan Pearce to get things going.
Despite the on-field fire, both teams congregated post match to form a guard of honour for North Launceston 200-gamer Jack Avent.
The two clubs also paid tribute to the work of former The Examiner sports reporter Phil Edwards with the annual cup in his honour - with his family involved in several proceedings throughout the day.
Oscar Mansell may have announced himself to the TSL community as one to watch on Friday night.
Donning the former number of his brother Rhyan, who now plays for Richmond, and celebrating his three goals eerily similar, it was a breakthrough performance for the dangerous small forward.
Last season, Bailey Gillow was regularly mentioned by coach Mitch Thorp as someone who was setting the standards and leading the next generation of Launceston players.
The young gun proved valuable as an outside midfielder and was thrust inside when needed - a role he will be seen in more this year.
He came to life in the last quarter as his new number - 10 - was seen with the ball plenty of times and eventually rewarded with the Adam Sanders Medal for the best on ground.
To make the night better, his brother Josh was making his senior debut.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
