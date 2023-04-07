Launceston's Dylan Riley made sure Jack Avent's 200th game wasn't a victorious one as the Blues defeated North Launceston 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91) in the TSL's Northern derby.
Riley kicked five and a stunning Brodie Palfreyman major sealed the deal late in the last to ensure the reigning premiers started their season with a win as Bailey Gillow won the Adam Sanders Medal.
Despite missing several prominent names from past clashes, it was another Northern derby classic as both sides got on their runs and the lead switched hands several times late.
Launceston caretaker coach Scott Stephens was pleased with the match.
"It was just a really good contest, two young, energetic, enthusiastic teams who are fit and fresh coming off a preseason, on the best ground in Tassie putting on a pretty good display of local footy," he said.
"It was a fierce contest and we were under the pump, they really challenged us as we came out after half-time and put some scoreboard pressure on us.
"To our boys' credit, we had to throw a few magnets around and get the balance of the team right because we didn't quite have it there at the start of the third quarter and then things started to neutralise and then fortunately go our way and we got a bit of momentum."
Launceston got on the board within the first four minutes as new assistant coach Jake Hinds took a strong two-on-one mark to get things going.
From there, the first quarter was all North Launceston on the scoreboard as Oscar Mansell found the sticks before hitting up Brandon Leary for two in a row.
They extended the lead to 10 points as Theo Ives got the ride and plucked a hanger before converting as he began life filling the key-forward shoes of Tom Bennett.
After the goal-starved first quarter, the players game out hungry as the sides traded goals throughout.
Two-time Peter Hudson Medallist Riley answered straight after the break but the Blues missed several chances to take the lead until veteran ruck Joe Groenewegen found the middle to produce a four-point lead.
North piled on two more through Nathan Pearce and 200-gamer Avent, with the Bombers surrounding their milestone man but goals to Deagan Madden and Tiernan McCormack made sure the Blues weren't behind for long.
A Jayden Hinds high tackle on Dominic Pitt sparked one of the traditional Bombers and Blues scuffles as the rain began to fall late in the term.
Umpires got the play going early to minimise the damage but the Bombers weren't able to take advantage, with no players ahead of the ball.
It looked like the Blues would take the lead into the main break but impressive finishes to Leary and Mansell saw the Bombers in front by nine at half-time.
Mansell, Ives and Leary all added to their tallies and the returning Connor Young started his to make it six in a row for the Bombers either side of the break to really crack the game open.
Trailing by 33 points, Sam Cowley returned serve with a much-needed major for the Blues and Riley booted his second to give them a spark.
They made it three straight as co-captains Brodie Palfreyman and Jobi Harper combined, the former handballing to the latter before roosting it from the 50.
Riley's third continued the run, putting them back within 11 points - setting it up for a cracking last term.
The tattooed excitement machine added his fourth early in the last to make it a single-digit contest for the first time in the second half before a Bailey Gillow snap saw the Blues hit the lead.
Goals to Harvey Griffiths, Jayden Hinds and Jack Aherne saw the sides tug back and forth on the lead before Riley and Palfreyman's heroics all but confirmed the Blues' victory despite a late Pearce major and plenty of late inside-50s.
Stephens praised the work of the team's leaders, who helped them get back of the canvas.
"When the chips were down, we were looking to our leaders to supply us with that spark," Stephens said.
"Bailey Gillow obviously winning the medal was outstanding through the midfield, he just gave us an extra look just with his speed.
"Dylan Riley was just super dangerous up forward all game, Jobi [Harper] worked his way into the game after a really quiet start and even Jake Hinds was solid and all our boys contributed at some point throughout the night which at the end of the day what you want them to do."
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, who was a game-day withdrawal due to personal reasons, had mixed emotions post match.
"I thought in that third quarter, we got some real ascendancy and probably just took the foot off the pedal a little bit then they got the ascendancy and probably just had a little bit more of the momentum than we did," he said.
"The game ebbed and flowed, there were just a couple of structural things we didn't get right, so there's a lot of learning to take out of it. They probably structured up a little bit better than what we did and we didn't react quick enough so that's probably the biggest reason it's disappointing."
In the other matches of the round, Clarence recruit Noah Holmes kicked five as they defeated Lauderdale 13.11 (89) to 7.5 (49) and Kingborough beat North Hobart 10.14 (74) to 4.5 (29).
Clarence's Stand-in captain Baxter Norton won the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY Medal in the Kangaroos versus Bombers clash.
Glenorchy had the bye.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
