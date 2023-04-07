The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Launceston storm home in TSL classic against North Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tensions flare in the TSL's Northern derby. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Tensions flare in the TSL's Northern derby. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Launceston's Dylan Riley made sure Jack Avent's 200th game wasn't a victorious one as the Blues defeated North Launceston 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91) in the TSL's Northern derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.