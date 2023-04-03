The state government has no plans to expand the terms of reference for the racing inquiry beyond its present focus on the Office of Racing Integrity and the harness racing code, Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said on Monday
She added that anybody with concerns about animal welfare in other codes should report them to the police or the RSPCA.
Her response followed a call by independent Clark MHA, Kristie Johnston, for the recently announced independent inquiry to look into animal cruelty reported in all three racing codes, after allegations last week that mutilated possums and other animals were still being used to blood greyhounds - a practice known as live baiting.
"The review does not include any mention of an enquiry into live baiting in the greyhound industry, it is a review into harness racing,'' Ms Johnston said.
"It is clear there are serious animal welfare questions across all three racing codes."
Among those concerns were under-performing race horses being dragged to their deaths to be used as dog food.
But Ms Ogilvie said although it was "heartbreaking and awful" to hear issues around animal welfare, the racing inquiry was not the place to air those concerns.
"We are confident that issues relating to ... animal welfare should be the purview of the police, the RSPCA and anybody with an interest in animal welfare," she said.
"I would encourage [Ms Johnston], if she hasn't already done so, to immediately report those matters to the police, who undoubtedly will be very interested."
The government last week named former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy to lead the review into allegations of team driving, race fixing and animal welfare concerns in the Tasmanian harness racing industry.
He is scheduled to report back to the Premier by June 30.
As to the question over a possible expansion of Mr Murrihy's terms of inquiry, Ms Ogilvie said it was best to let the present investigation run its course.
"My initial reaction is that it's best to let this investigation occur, let Mr Murrihy, who is the expert in integrity and probity, do that work."
In response, Ms Johnston accused the Minister of having her "head stuck in the sand".
"I could report these whistleblowers' claims to the police, but it is the evidence of the whistleblowers themselves that they need to hear, and in a culture of fear and retribution in an industry with serious integrity issues, it is little wonder that whistleblowers are too frightened to speak out," Ms Johnston said.
Only an independent inquiry can get to the bottom of the animal cruelty allegations, she said.
"I have encouraged them to report to the relevant authorities, but given the serious allegations, the potential retribution they face, I understand why they are scared to do so," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.