QVMAG Inveresk will be hosting the Niche market for the first time this weekend.
Niche, which has been running for 14 years, features 45 artisan stallholders who will be selling premium Tasmanian products.
The organisation is a social enterprise that has been supporting children's disability services St Giles since 2009.
The event has a wholly Tasmanian design focus, said event manager Bridget Arkless.
The crafts on display include wool, ceramics, clothing, skincare, jewellery, greeting cards, soaps, and timber.
The event has previously been held at the Boatshed, Tramsheds, University of Tasmania and the Albert Hall, which is currently closed for renovations.
"So we've had to find a new home which we found in a collaboration with the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery which is fantastic," Ms Arkless said.
"There are a lot of similarities between the people who come to Niche and the people who visit the museum so hopefully we double the benefit and the effects for both organisations."
There's a high bar for stallholders.
"We're about quality, Tasmania and innovation," Ms Arkless said.
"Each year, we received hundreds of applicants.
We've chosen to stay tight and super premium, allowing for new makers to emerge and benefit from the Niche experience."
A new maker at this weekend's Niche Market is Gloria Karagianis.
"I am excited to be coming along to Niche and more importantly, help raise money for the children St Giles supports," she said.
"My work is all about slow-fashion and sustainability, creating classic knitwear and using only natural fibres."
A percentage of the profits are donated by the stallholders to St Giles which goes directly to programs or products that benefit disabled young people in Tasmania, Ms Arkless said.
People will find, "unique, beautiful Tasmanian gifts and products that are reasonably priced but are one off quality," she said.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said using the museum at Inveresk as a venue for the Niche Market was a brilliant outcome.
"It's great to see the Inveresk Precinct welcome such a widely loved event such as Niche," Cr Gibson said.
"What better place to host a market for creatives across Tasmania than at QVMAG."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
