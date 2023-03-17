The Examiner
Govt fears Tarkine listing

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:41pm
The state government has voiced concerns over lobbying efforts aimed at stopping mining in the Tarkine forest, and has called on the Albanese Government to rule out intervening to list the area as a heritage site.

