Several urban areas in Launceston could have speed limit reduced

Several streets are at the centre of a possible speed limit reduction in Launceston's urban areas.
Before any changes are made, the community will be able to respond to the proposed speed limit changes should it be endorsed at the next council meeting.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the proposal to lower speeds with the city's urban area would reduce the likelihood of a crash and significantly reduce the potential for fatal or serious injury.
"We understand that speed limits need to be realistic to ensure compliance by drivers and the main focus of this review is to better match speed limits with existing road conditions," he said.
The speed limits that were reviewed are 60kmh limits on arterial roads and default 50kmh limits in the CBD and main suburban shopping centres with higher pedestrian activity.
Cr Gibson said existing traffic speeds and crash records helped to identify the locations where the existing posted speed limit was too high for the road conditions.
The proposed reductions from 60kmh to 50kmh are:
The proposed reductions from 50kmh to 40kmh are:
Cr Gibson said the study on built-up, heavily pedestrianised areas showed average traffic speed was already at or lower than the proposed changes.
"For example, in Bathurst Street, 85 per cent of vehicles are only travelling at an average of 45km/h anyway, so reducing the limit from 60 to 50km/h will have no discernible impact on travel times," he said.
"And though the Newstead shopping district, 85 per cent of motorists are only able to average 49km/h, so reducing the limit back to 50km/h again should in no way add to a motorist's travel time, but it will hopefully make a difference in terms of lowering the crash rates through that area."
Cr Gibson said the community engagement process was expected to open shortly after next week's meeting if the recommendations were adopted.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
