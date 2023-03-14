It's the North's opportunity to host the Jaguar Car Club of Tasmania's annual State Rally on Saturday.
The club boasts 180 members statewide and rotates the rally across the three regions.
Jaguar Car Club of Tasmania Northern coordinator Gordon Barnard said there would be 36 cars on display from classic sports cars, classic saloon and modernised jaguars.
"Jaguar's real attraction is you're getting performance in a car with a lot of comfort at a very reasonable price," Mr Barnard said.
"The rally is very important for us, it's a get together where everybody catches up. "
He said one of the club's members had built a replica of the Grand Prix of Endurance winner 1953 24 hours of Le Mans, which is expected to be a showstopper.
The state rally will be held at Aspect Tamar Valley Resort, Grindelwald from 10am.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
