The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jaguar Car Club of Tasmania revving into North for State Rally

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon Barnard with his S-Type, Martin Wilson and his XK120 and Barry Ward, who owns a XJ-300 not pictured. Picture by Rod Thompson

It's the North's opportunity to host the Jaguar Car Club of Tasmania's annual State Rally on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.