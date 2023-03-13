The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Shaun Atkins says riders are not 'adequately informed' on dangers of mountain bike trails

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The frequency, and severity of accidents caused by mountain biking should be more well-known. File picture

As with any sport, mountain bike riding involves risks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.