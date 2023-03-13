As with any sport, mountain bike riding involves risks.
But Launceston man Shaun Atkins says the dangers of the sport, including the injury type, frequency, and severity of accidents caused by mountain biking, should be more well-known.
After a severe accident at a mountain bike trail in the state's North-East in early February, Mr Atkins has been left with three fractured cervical spine vertebrae, four broken ribs, two broken fingers, a moderate brain injury, and severe nerve damage resulting in Mr Atkins being unable to use his left arm.
Mr Atkins says although he doesn't blame the mountain bike trail for his injuries, he wishes he had known the risks before his accident.
READ MORE: Tasmanian country music legend honoured
"I feel if I knew how life-changing an accident could be, I would have stayed home," he said.
"Now I'm a 40-year-old dad with a two-year-old son, dealing with the long-term, life-changing consequences of my injury.
"I openly admit that I made the mistake of being a beginner and going down an intermediate track, but I just wish the consequences were more openly apparent."
Mr Atkins was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital, where he spent a month recovering from his accident.
"While I was at the hospital, I heard the frequency of accidents, severe accidents, caused by mountain bike riding, especially in this particular region," he said.
Mr Atkins said while it remains the individual's responsibility to determine their capability, trails should inform riders about the potential dangers.
"I've been mountain bike riding all my life, and I have never been into extreme riding," he said.
"I saw a few YouTube videos of this particular trail, and it looked very smooth, one of the tracks I would usually give a go.
"When I got there, there was no information or nothing written about the potential dangers of things. Anyone could give it ago, and there in lies the problem."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.