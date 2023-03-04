It's a race track at the moment. Your scribe driving at the 80 km/h speed limit was tailgated by a large black four wheel drive and he couldn't help but notice too the skid marks leading up to the first roundabout coming into Legana where a car has skidded over the roundabout and collected one of the black and white arrow signs on the way through. There is nothing to indicate a roundabout ahead except a tiny little roundabout warning sign the width of the road before the roundabout. Anyone driving at the speed limit has no way of knowing there is a roundabout ahead (unless they are locals and are familiar with the situation) and slowing, sharply, in time.

