State names contractor to build new Legana school, but safe road access issues will be a bigger issue

March 5 2023 - 5:00am
Roundabout just before the proposed Legana primary school where a driver saw the roundabout warning sign, that is right on the roundabout, a bit late. He/she has taken out a sign in the process of skidding over the obstruction

THE West Tamar community from Riverside to Exeter will be heartened by today's announcement that Vos Constructions is due to start work on the new Legana Primary School before the end of the month. As minister Roger Jaensch correctly noted it is one of the fastest growing regions not just in Tasmania, but the whole country, and Legana was named as one of the top 10 best towns in Australia by demographer Bernard Salt in Friday's Australian. But the people of Legana already knew that. The school when it's finished will make the town and the area around it even more desirable.

