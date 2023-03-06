The Glamorgan Spring Bay Council has performed a 180 on a proposal for a new skate park at Bicheno.
Council officers, on behalf of the council, have put forward a development application for the project, which is open to feedback from the community until March 17.
The council had shelved plans for the skate park in 2020, however acting general manager Peter Porch said that had been in response to its timing financially.
"We've adopted a long-term financial plan and we're now in the position to support the community goal and ambition to get it built," Mr Porch said.
"We're now working through the statutory process."
The development proposes a skate park to be built on the public foreshore reserve, opposite the United Service Station on the Tasman Highway.
The Glamorgan Spring Bay Council is a leasee of the land owned by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania.
Mr Porch said the council understood there had been strong community support for the development for many years.
Once the deadline for community feedback is closed, it is expected the application would go before the council acting as the planning authority.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.