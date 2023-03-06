****************************
I didn't know anything other than what a few people were telling me. I had no idea that it was even part of Australia. So when I got down here it was actually refreshing that there were no pre-set ideas or judgements, it was just an open book, let's see what happens.
I got one of those spectacular views coming in. I didn't realise about the beaches and the different landscapes. Seeing the port city of Hobart and looking across the bridge, it was just beautiful. It reminds me of the East Coast of the US, places like Delaware and Maine.
Not really. The weather's completely different. I would say no.
The community has really been quite special to me and my family. I've been all over the world and a lot of time there's animosity when someone from the outside comes in because you're taking someone's job. There's only 10 jobs in the NBL and a lot of really good Australian coaches would love to have those jobs. So I'm aware of treading lightly and making sure I'm responsible in this job. But I've really enjoyed myself so far.
I was in Perth following what was happening here with the team. I saw the polling of the different names and I had to Google what a jackjumper was. I had no idea what that meant. So to see that ant and its sting and ferocity and then see the mascot, which I think is brilliant - he looks like a Marvel character - it all made sense. I think people on the mainland laughed. People here were a little taken aback and not convinced but now it's everywhere.
No. We tried to see one up at Great Lake but I think it was too cold or something so I still haven't seen one. But I know they sting and they hurt. And we want to do the same thing. I think at first most people thought the name was a little bit crazy but it's now the no.1 mascot in the NBL and the no.1 selling jersey. The name has really taken off.
I'd heard rumours but I tried to be very open-minded and for the first three months I was just travelling to understand the basketball landscape, trying to listen and not have any opinions about anything and just to gather information. I listened to everyone's opinions, some crazier than others and some I just couldn't believe. The big walkaway for me was hearing 'you're never going to be able to connect the state, it's divided'.
To sellout the arena in 26 minutes is stuff that is just unheard of in Australian sports. There's probably five or six NBL teams that if you ask what they mean, they can't tell you but if you talk about the JackJumpers people will say they defend the island, they play hard, they have culture. Most teams fight for years and years to try and establish something and we were lucky enough to establish something in two years that will carry on long after I'm gone.
It's hugely important to continue the momentum we have, making sure the entire state is being included in what we're doing and get to the fan base of the kids. Our goal is to have the number one sport be basketball and make sure the kids have basketballs in their hands and we're seeing a huge interest across the state in kids wanting to play and be involved.
Hugely humbling. When I came here I didn't know a lot of what was going on and had to learn my way as I put this team together and to see where it has gone in the last two years is just incredible. It's very humbling when you're walking around the state to see jerseys pop up and kids coming to get selfies. It's quite overwhelming.
I'd love to win a championship for Tasmania. Doing that is an incredible feat for any team but to do it in this state would be remarkable.
I was fortunate enough this year to go to Saffire which was quite spectacular. I spent two days at a conference there as a guest speaker. I had not been up the East Coast since I'd been here and so the drive up was spectacular and the two nights at Saffire were pretty good. I didn't get to Wineglass Bay but I had oysters out on the water and all that kind of stuff. It was very nice.
There's plenty of places I haven't been. I haven't really been past Burnie yet, there's places on the West Coast I haven't been to. Tomorrow I go to Scottsdale, I've never been there. I've obviously concentrated on the main corridor through the middle for the most part to try to get basketball people rallied around but for my own personal travels I definitely want to get to the outsides of areas. On Saturday I went to the Great Lake to go fishing. Those are great experiences for me. I didn't get any trout but I had an unbelievable cigar. I sat there for an hour and a half and just relaxed. Fishing for me is not about catching fish, it's about the tranquillity and the peace and it was awesome.
I go to Retro in Salamanca and Little Miss Espresso is where my wife likes to hang out around the corner from us in Sandy Bay.
The people have been so welcoming and the lifestyle fits me. I'm fairly laid back and easy-going. This is my kind of pace and my kind of people. It's a beautiful state.
I probably say it 50-60 times a week and I've been here two years so add that up. And with our players it's the no.1 thing they see when they come into the building and last thing they see when they walk out of the locker room. It's part of the culture that, as long as I'm here, the club must go by.
For the most part in your career - at least mine - all over the world, you're quite transient. You're there for two or three years, you get fired or move on and change teams and rarely do you ever really feel like you've left anything behind. But I think if I were to leave here tomorrow, this will probably be the first place where I feel I've left a piece of my soul.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
