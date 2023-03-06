The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Talking Tasmania with JackJumpers coach Scott Roth

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth is welcomed to Summerdale Primary School by Nate Mitchell-Evans, Darwyn Edwards, Arlen Grady and Aimee Jordan. Picture by Rob Shaw

Scott Roth's impact on Tasmania has been well documented, but what impact has Tasmania had on Scott Roth?

****************************

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.