There's plenty of places I haven't been. I haven't really been past Burnie yet, there's places on the West Coast I haven't been to. Tomorrow I go to Scottsdale, I've never been there. I've obviously concentrated on the main corridor through the middle for the most part to try to get basketball people rallied around but for my own personal travels I definitely want to get to the outsides of areas. On Saturday I went to the Great Lake to go fishing. Those are great experiences for me. I didn't get any trout but I had an unbelievable cigar. I sat there for an hour and a half and just relaxed. Fishing for me is not about catching fish, it's about the tranquillity and the peace and it was awesome.