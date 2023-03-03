Premier Jeremy Rockliff admits he might be a few years away from being able to participate in the Shitbox Rally - but he will be there in spirit through a surfboard-holding cockatoo spray painted onto a Ford van.
The crew preparing to drive the Rockhampton to Hobart fundraiser were in the hunt for a name for its mascot.
Driver Brett Charlton said they had done the same in 2017 with a surfing Tassie devil named after Errol Flynn.
"We were looking for a famous Tasmanian this time round, and decided to go with the premier for Rocky the Cocky," Mr Charlton said.
Mr Rockliff was full of praise for the dedicated people involved in the rally. Cars must be valued no more than $1500 to participate. He said it held strong correlations to health and cancer journeys.
"It's an analogy where it's an uncertain journey and not everything goes to plan, a lot like the journey of health or cancer, with the ups and downs," Mr Rockliff said.
The rally is the biggest private fundraiser for the Cancer Council. The crews set off on March 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.