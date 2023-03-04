A Tasmanian book aimed at parents reading to their young children is breaking the mould in its inclusion for vision impaired readers.
Tassie Rhymes for Little Tigers has launched a companion braille and low-vision version, and Toast for Kids Charity president Steve Martin believes it's an Australian first.
"It made sense to us that parents experiencing limited vision needed to be included with the effort to improve children's literacy," Mr Martin said.
The book, authored and illustrated by Narelda Joy, has been available for free to parents of newborns since August. Mr Martin said they had already received feedback from a mother of visually impaired children.
He said she had resorted to purchasing expensive books from America for her children to read.
"Her six-year-old daughter was over-the-moon with the book," he said.
"So I've gotta say, we're pretty proud the first one [companion book in Australia] is a Tasmanian initiative, with a Tasmanian author and illustrator and features Tasmanian animals."
Mr Martin expected there would be an influx of enquiries from around the country after the book is catalogued with the National Library.
He said NextSense, a non-for-profit that supports people with hearing or vision loss, saw the book's addition as an example of best practice to be aimed for nationally.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
