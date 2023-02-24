The Tasmanian Liberal Party is still yet to name a candidate to run against Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest at May's Legislative Council election, despite first calling for expressions of interest back in October.
When asked again on February 24, Tasmanian Liberal party state director Peter Coulson said the process to find a candidate was still ongoing.
"The Liberal Party takes a seat-by-seat approach to Legislative Council elections," he said.
"We are always talking to our members and the community about how best to represent them, which we're currently doing."
