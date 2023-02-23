Members of the extinction rebellion appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court for failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.
Extinction rebellion members, Gabrielle Claire Knox, Graham Frederick Bailey and Anthony Scott Bell, pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred in October 2022.
Dozens of members from the environmental protest group marched from Princes Square to Brisbane Street mall, before blocking nearby traffic.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said in October 2022, members of the extinction rebellion participated in a peaceful protest on Brisbane Street and were told by police to leave the vicinity, however, they did not comply.
The road was blocked for about 20 minutes before six Tasmania Police officers arrived and arrested Bailey, Knox, and Bell when they refused to leave the blockade.
Knox's lawyer said her client had a strong sense of climate action and wanted to do more to protect the environment.
"She was holding a sign which said forest loss fuels climate change and that is why she was involved in this incident," Knox's lawyer said.
The court was told Knox majored in zoology, and also majored in climate science.
Knox's lawyer also outlined her clients involvement in the local non-for-profit sector and said she was also a registered wildlife carer.
The court was told Knox was diagnosed with autism, which had influenced a strong sense of justice.
Magistrate Evan Hughes had planned on placing Knox on a six month good behaviour bond, however, Knox said she did not feel she would be able to comply with the order.
Mr Hughes fined Knox $100 for the offence. No conviction was recorded.
Bailey represented himself in court and said the protest was peaceful.
"When the police arrived we went with them. We weren't holding much traffic up, it was selected for that reason.
"It's a matter of conscience for me, we are in the midst of an unprecedented weather event and I am not sure what else I can do, I feel compelled to do something.
"There doesn't seem to be an avenue other than protesting. It was peaceful, we didn't want to disturb the police too much.
Bailey was fined $500. A conviction was recorded.
Bell, a retired General Practitioner, represented himself in court as well and said protestors were generally demonised.
He outlined some of the community work and activism he had undertaken in the community,
Magistrate Hughes fined Bell $650 and recorded a conviction.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
