Mixed reactions in the aftermath of Robbins Island wind farm decision

All three major Tasmanian political parties have voiced their opinions in the aftermath of the Robbins Island wind farm development application being approved.
The Circular Head Council approved the development application for the controversial project at its February 16 meeting.
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett said the state Liberals welcomed the decision.
"This sort of development is so important to not just our renewable energy future in Tasmania, but the growing of our economy and delivering a cleaner environment.
"It helps back in the importance of confidence, of certainty and timeliness, which investors need when you want to roll out a major renewable energy development.
"So we are very pleased, and as a government, we'll do everything we can to help progress renewable energy developments."
Labor leader Rebecca White said she was confident that the Circular Head Council had made an appropriate decision as a planning authority.
"We support the development being assessed through the appropriate processes just like any other project would be.
"There needs to be a level playing field when assessing projects of significance, such as this one, and it's appropriate the council assess it as they have.
"But, of course, the state and federal government continue to have a role."
However, Greens environment spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff slammed Circular Head Council.
"The decision to approve the Robbins Island wind farm development by the Circular Head Council last night was terrible and blinkered.
"It shows the truly appalling state of Tasmania's planning and regulatory laws to protect our globally significant biodiversity and Aboriginal cultural heritage.
Dr Woodruff said that Robbins Island was the "worst place to put the largest wind farm in the Southern Hemisphere".
"It is totally nave to think it's possible to offset a place of such significance as Robbins Island.
"There is no other place in Tasmania, let alone the planet, for the global significance of Robbins Island with its bird sanctuary and Aboriginal culture dating back tens of thousands of years.
"We know that this is one step closer to trashing this beautiful place with an industrial-scale development that should never have been considered for this site."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
