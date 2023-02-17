A parents' right to choose how they educate their children is being attacked by proposed national law reforms, says a Tasmanian Liberal MP, who is weighing into the debate on religious discrimination exemptions.
Religious institutions across Australia are voicing their intent to fight for national laws that allow them to discriminate against LGBTIQ+ individuals in the name of religious freedom.
This week a group of religious leaders wrote to the Federal Government detailing their disapproval with the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) proposals for reforms to the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth) (SDA).
The letter, which includes signatories such as the Catholic and Anglican Archbishops of Sydney, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop, Seventh-day Adventists, Presbyterians, Hillsong, the Baptists, the Australian Christian Lobby and Islamic and Jewish churches, said the reforms pay "lip service" to the rights of parents to send their children to faith-based schools.
"The ALRC is proposing to greatly restrict this freedom by requiring religious schools to employ teachers who may not share or support the religious beliefs of the organisation, and whose employment can only be terminated where they 'actively undermine' the religious ethos of the school," the letter reads.
Tasmanian Liberal Braddon MP Gavin Pearce said the religious leaders are raising "genuine concerns" with the ALRC proposals.
He said he was "100 per cent committed to the law continuing to allow faith-based schools to preference adherents and supporters of their ethos in decisions about employment".
"The concern that is being articulated to me by leaders within our faith-based schools in Braddon is that the ALRC proposals, if implemented, would mean that they would no longer have the ability to hire and select staff based on their religious ethos," he said.
Under the SDA it unlawful to discriminate on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, marital or relationship status, pregnancy or breastfeeding, and family responsibilities.
This law however can be overridden by religious exemptions which allow religious institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, to discriminate if it is done in good faith to avoid injury to the chosen creeds or beliefs.
It is these exemptions that some Australian religious institutions are seeking to save, publicly voicing their concerns with current ALRC proposals to change the exemptions within the SDA.
These proposals would prevent schools from expelling or refusing to enrol students due to their LGBTQ+ status, or refusing to enrol a student due to their parents' same-sex relationship.
They would also prevent schools from refusing to hire staff based on their sexuality, or ignoring applications for promotion of staff due to their same-sex marriage.
The proposed changes to the SDA would offer greater anti-discrimination protections similar to that offered in some states, such as Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act 1998, which still offer protections against discrimination despite the SDA's religious exemptions.
States that allow religious institutions to legally discriminate against staff based on sexuality and other identity factors include New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland. Reforms are currently being looked at in the three latter states.
States which do not have strong anti-discrimination laws currently feel the full power of the religious exemptions within the SDA.
Mr Pearce said it was a democratic right for parents to choose where and how they educated their children, and thus the religious exemptions should remain.
"What is most important is that this proposal is an attack on parents' right to choose how they educate their children."
He said parents chose to send their children to faith-based schools because they wanted their children educated in a community where staff adhered to and supported the family's faith traditions.
"If faith-based schools are no longer able to hire and select staff based on their religious ethos, then they simply become private secular schools. They cease to reflect the fundamental reason for their existence.
"If you don't wish to have your child educated in a faith-based school then there is an array of other fantastic options.
"I respect the rights of parents to raise their children in accordance with their beliefs. This is a fundamental part of our multicultural and multi-faith tradition."
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said all LGBTIQ+ Australians deserve the protections that prevail in Tasmania.
He said Tasmania's anti-discrimination protections had served the community well for more than two decades and urged those who are opposed to the national changes to look at how successful the Anti-Discrimination Act 1998 protections have been.
ALRC writes within its consultation paper on the matter that the positive experiences of Tasmania's laws "strengthen the view that the proposed reforms are proportionate".
"I particularly urge Gavin Pearce to look at the protections that prevail in his own backyard before condemning the adoption of similar protections nationally.
"Tasmania has protected LGBTIQ+ staff and students from discrimination in faith-based schools for twenty four years without the sky falling in," he said.
"These protections ensure students can't be expelled or teachers sacked just because of who they love. They also ensure staff are selected because of their competence, which is something students and parents welcome."
Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer said it is reasonable that religious schools of different faiths be able to employ teachers who share these values.
"However, as I have made clear previously, faith-based schools should not discriminate a teacher or student based on other attributes including, but not limited to sexuality, gender, relationship status or disability."
