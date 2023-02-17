The Examiner
Tasmania's police union says service is struggling to fill officer vacancies

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
February 17 2023 - 2:30pm
There are 1428 positions within Tasmania Police.

The state's police force has said the service is struggling to fill vacancies with between 50 to 70 positions open at any one time.

