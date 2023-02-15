The Northern district has seen a spike in crime in rural and country areas over the past two weeks, Tasmania Police say.
Launceston CIB Detective Inspector Craig Fox said areas such as the West Tamar Highway, and also in Bridport, had been impacted.
"Businesses and vehicles have been targeted, with cash, property and vehicles being stolen," Detective Inspector Fox said.
This comes after burglaries of two Vineyards in the West Tamar, Swinging Gates Winery and Small Wonders Wines over the weekend. Police are continuing investigations into the incidents.
Detective Inspector Fox said there had been an increase in crime categories in rural and country areas for the 2022/23 reporting period.
Those offences include serious crime, person offence, burglary offences and vehicle crime, which he said had all increased.
"There is always a small element of the community that will target isolated areas to commit crime," he said.
Last week, Northern CIB had charged a 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, with burglary, stealing, motor vehicle stealing and unlawful possession of property.
Detective Inspector Fox said most of the man's offending had been in rural locations across the North. The man has been remanded by the courts.
Those in rural areas are being urged to be aware of their security and to consider good quality CCTV, alarm systems, good lighting and good relationships with neighbours.
"Be aware of what's happening in your area and report any suspicious activity to Tasmania Police on 131444," he said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
