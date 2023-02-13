After escaping the heat of Queensland, a mother and daughter duo are hoping to make a mark on the Tasmanian wine industry.
Coral Hargrave recently bought an estate at Lower Barrington that used to form part of Barringwood winery.
"We've been looking for a while for a small vineyard, and this one came up.
"It was within our price range, and we were looking specifically in Tasmania.
"I guess it's a bit of a pre-retirement plan."
Ms Hargrave is planning on opening a cellar door and café onsite, with the opening date subject to when the Kentish Council will approve a development application for refurbishments.
She also hopes to start making her own wine eventually.
"We don't have our own wine brand, so we'll be stocking and selling Barringwood until we get our first harvest and wait for the wine to be made.
"We're just looking to do a cellar door with platters.
"We're thinking, maybe on weekends, of having a basic breakfast.
"We'll be keeping a simple menu and looking at local produce."
Regarding wine production, Ms Hargrave said it was a 10-year plan.
"We obviously want to get some income from the property.
"It's been empty for a few years, so it's pretty overgrown."
Ms Hargrave hoped her estate would eventually become a must-visit destination for wine lovers.
"I know there's not that many vineyards out this way.
"But I think there's a few that are not far off opening as well.
"We're hoping the more vineyards out this way, the more we can maybe start getting coaches coming out this way and doing the cellar door stops like they do in the Tamar."
The working title for the new business was House of Hargrave.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
