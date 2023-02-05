The Examiner
Bubble Launceston stands out at Telstra business awards

Updated February 5 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Dr Natasha Vavrek's passion for women's health has seen The Bubble Hum bloom. Picture by Paul Scambler

The founder of women's' health clinic Bubble Launceston, Dr Natasha Vavrek, said for her new business to win the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards for Accelerating Women was an "honour" that puts women and women's health at the forefront.

