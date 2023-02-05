The founder of women's' health clinic Bubble Launceston, Dr Natasha Vavrek, said for her new business to win the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards for Accelerating Women was an "honour" that puts women and women's health at the forefront.
"We're a new business having only opened less than two years ago and we were up against businesses that have been around for decades," she said.
The Accelerating Women award is for for businesses actively challenging exclusion and inequality to create meaningful and lasting equity for women.
READ MORE: Festivale pulls a crowd despite wet weather
Dr Vavrek said to her it means putting women at the forefront and understanding all the various aspects of women's health.
"From when your periods first start to heading into fertility, into pregnancy and the postpartum period and then all the way up to menopause, the huge impact all of this sexual reproductive health can have on a woman's mental health," she said.
"We're finally in an era where we are putting women's health in focus and we are understanding that women need that support."
Dr Vavrek said The Bubble was filling a gap in the community.
"Women's health is just such a huge area to cover," she said.
"Receiving this award just means that we are nailing it."
The Bubble launched its Hobart centre in December which Dr Vavrek said has "taken off".
The Launceston location has five doctors on staff, but when it opened, the centre had just two.
"I've actually got a waitlist of doctors wanting to work for us at The Bubble Hobart which is incredible," Dr Vavrek said.
She said many female GPs are drawn to women's health and the popularity of The Bubble shows the need for more focus on women' health.
"We were the first clinic of this kind, in that not only were we doing sexual and reproductive health care for women, but we were also focusing on pregnancy care and the postnatal period," Dr Vavrek.
The Tasmanian winners for the awards will go on to represent the state at the national awards on March 22.
The Telstra Business Awards celebrating and recognising small and medium sized businesses moving Australia forward.
Tasmanian winners include:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.