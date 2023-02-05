No endorsement for Cradle Mountain project

WULINANTIKALA/Cradle Mountain is an ancient Aboriginal cultural landscape that has been owned and managed by Aboriginal people since time began.
The recent attempt by the Premier and Minister Jaensch to substitute Aboriginal community engagement over our own lands and heritage by engaging an Aboriginal performance piece should fool no-one.
The first Aborigines had heard of the plans to build a cable way on our lands was when the Premier and Minister Jaensch were seen to be painted up in ochre as part of a welcome to country ceremony in an attempt to misguide people in to thinking that the proposal for a cable car has Aboriginal endorsement.
The Aboriginal community have not been consulted or engaged in any form of decision making and will not be endorsing a cableway proposal without full engagement with the Aboriginal community.
Not only has Minister Jaensch failed in his responsibility as Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, but he has once again shown a complete conflict of interest by using his power as Minister for Parks to override any sort of commitment to the Aboriginal community.
Nala Mansell, Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign manager
THE simply terrifying disclosures (The Examiner, February 3) of general practitioner services ending in Evandale, Campbell Town, Westbury, Beaconsfield, Sheffield and several locations elsewhere in Tasmania deserves a reasoned explanation in plain language to the public by the person with whom the buck stops. The Premier and Health Minister should front the microphones and cameras set up at, say, Macquarie Point for example, and give us facts.
On his watch, how was this allowed to happen and what is being done to rectify the situation and when are we able to expect to see real change?
The 2022 state road toll of 50 fatalities was described by the Premier as "heartbreaking".
Those awaiting surgery in public hospitals who were failed by the system and perished reached 257 for the year.
If that many died in car crashes, there would be coppers on every corner, real quick.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
YET again diving through town yesterday and today the number of people crossing the roads not at the traffic lights is astounding.
In the space of three minutes between York and Charles streets, we saw five wandering across with no regard to the traffic,and they were mostly elderly men.
Are they slightly demented or just don't care? Maybe we should have jaywalking police before someone gets skittled.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
GEE, we better have another knee-jerk reaction and drop the speed limit back to 50 kph on the outlet.
More accidents have happened at the new 90 kph speed limit than previously at the old 110 kph speed limit I reckon.
Traffic doesn't flow when both lanes are at the same speed and merging vehicles at the same speed is just what it is - accidents waiting to happen.
It's too easy to say accidents are due to speed and drop the speed limit, rather than admit it's not the speed, it's poor traffic flow and inattention. John Collins, Perth
SINCE 2022, alcohol tax on beer has gone up over 7 per cent, while wine only 3 per cent and top shelf 1.5 per cent.
It is unfair given few beers are over 6 per cent alcohol content while wine averages around 13 per cent and top shelf 38 per cent.
How long can breweries that use natural hops, wheat, yeast and sugar that get hit 7 per cent last?
Why not just levy GST on all alcoholic beverages? Mike Grey, West Tamar
Devonport Mayor Alison Jarman has declared the Devonport City Council will not host future citizenship ceremonies on January 26.
Having attended both the Devonport City Council's citizenship awards at the Paranaple Convention Centre, and the Invasion Day rally at Market Square, I found both events to be conducted with passion and conviction.
Respected Palwa elder Jim Everett assured attendees at the rally that he still had the passion, but possibly not the strength, for change the date advocacy.
But please, do not displace the wonderful scones, jam and cream which surpassed CWA standards at the citizenship awards, on a date yet to be determined by respective councils or the Commonwealth Government.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.