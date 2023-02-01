The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former West Coast Wilderness Railway operations manager denies assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Night out blows up between business partners

A former operations manager of the West Coast Wilderness Railway punched a former friend and rail contractor after an argument got out of hand at the Mud Bar restaurant, a hearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.