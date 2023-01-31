Man dies following Youngtown crash

A man in his 50s has died following a single-car crash in Youngtown this morning.
It is believed the crash may have been the result of a medical episode.
Police first reported the crash on Medina Street about 8.30am, and later confirmed the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, had died.
"Police are investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the man."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.