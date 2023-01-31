Students from Launceston Grammar recently undertook a three-day training camp under the tutelage of renowned Australian theatre actor Ross Marsden who is set to direct the school's interpretation of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - Cats.
Mr Marsden said the event was set to mark the first occasion the school would put on a performance at Princess Theatre, as all previous shows had been held in-house.
He also said the performance was due to go ahead in May last year but was postponed because of COVID-19. Since then, the cast has kept in touch with their roles via sporadic rehearsals, but this week's camp has been designed to fully re-introduce the cast with each other and with the show and its songs once again.
"It's been three days of intensive choreography and singing, but they've had a ball and it culminated today with having our leads in full makeup and costume," he said.
"Moving forward we'll begin to increase the amount of rehearsals we do to the point where we'll probably be coming together about two to three times a week in preparation for the shows in May."
Mr Marsden said the cast included about 30 students from grades eight to 12, and one student who graduated last year and wanted to play the role they had prepared for before the 2022 shows were cancelled. Cats opens on Friday evening, May 12, and two more sessions are scheduled for the next day. Visit theatrenorth.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
