The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Grammar students go into camp to prepare for their rendition of the musical Cats at the Princess Theatre

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Murphy, 13, as Mungojerrie, Mia Ainslie, 17, as Mr Mistoffelees, Lydia Hayes, 14, as Rumpleteazer, and Tilly Johnston, 13, as Victoria. Picture by Paul Scambler

Students from Launceston Grammar recently undertook a three-day training camp under the tutelage of renowned Australian theatre actor Ross Marsden who is set to direct the school's interpretation of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - Cats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.