No bail for Burnie man

A Burnie man who so seriously assaulted a man last Tuesday he remains in a critical condition in hospital did not plead when he appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
Simon John Dennison, 32, of Shorewell Park appeared after being arrested three days later at an address in Trevallyn in Launceston.
Police allege Mr Dennison caused grievous bodily harm when he kicked and punched Marcus Arti Lowery to the face and punching him to the head on January 24. Police interview the victim and are unaware of any motive for the assault.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry opposed bail and Magistrate Sharon Cure remanded him in custody to reappear on February 15 at 9.15am. Mr Dennison was represented by Andrew Lonergan.
Last week police called for assistance from the public saying that they believed there may have been footage available of the incident.
READ MORE: Trouble in the Jailhouse with shotgun
Police said last week that the alleged incident occurred between 3pm and 4:30pm and that the victim was taken taken initially to North West Regional Hospital in Burnie before being taken to Royal Hobart Hospital where he had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.