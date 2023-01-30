The Examiner
Man accused of Shorewell bashing denied bail

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
No bail for Burnie man

A Burnie man who so seriously assaulted a man last Tuesday he remains in a critical condition in hospital did not plead when he appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

