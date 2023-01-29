The Examiner
Government sought advice on power relief, still no action, says Labor

By Isabel Bird
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:04pm
Inaction on power price crisis, says Labor

The state government knew power prices would rise by 12 per cent and failed to take meaningful action to alleviate Tasmania's financial pain, says Labor.

