Inaction on power price crisis, says Labor

The state government knew power prices would rise by 12 per cent and failed to take meaningful action to alleviate Tasmania's financial pain, says Labor.
Labor Energy spokesman Dean Winter said Right to Information documents show that the government knew of the impending power crisis as early as May, and three weeks before the economic regulator released its determinations.
He said the government also sought advice from Treasury on how to reduce the impacts of higher power prices on commercial and industrial customers, and yet has not taken action on the matter.
He has called on the government to cap power prices for residential and small business customers, and reintroduce the rebate scheme for larger customers, like Boag's.
"As pressure mounts on Tasmanian families and businesses struggling with skyrocketing energy costs, damning RTI documents have revealed the Liberal Government's failure to take meaningful action," Mr Winter said.
"In June last year, Michael Ferguson specifically requested advice on how to reduce high power price impacts on commercial and industrial customers and options were provided, though details are redacted," he said.
"There has been no support for these unregulated customers at all since prices started to skyrocket and we are seeing the impacts right across the business community. It is only last week that we saw Boag's announcing the end to its visitor centre, sighting massive power price increases."
Mr Winter said Treasury advice included a reminder to the government that in 2021 it said that it would step in if there was high volatility in the electricity market.
"The government cannot get away with continuing to ignore this problem. They need to act and should deliver on an electrion promise," he said.
"With all our cheap, renewable energy Tasmanians should be paying Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power."
The power price hike came on July 1, added up to $200 to Tasmanian residential power bills, and was addressed with the winter energy assistance package which included a $180 Bill Buster discount for concession holders and additional funds for the energy saver loan scheme for residents and small business.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said it would always be a government that put downward pressure on power prices.
He said it had offered power price relief to vulnerable Tasmanians through its Bill Buster scheme.
"What the Labor Party needs to demonstrate is what is their secret plan is for paying for capping power prices? This is a $50 million cost. What are they going to cut? Is it schools, education, health services, in order to pay for their power price, so called cap," Mr Rockliff said.
"What we're about is realistic solutions."
Mr Rockliff said businesses had been supported with $160 million throughout the pandemic, which was aimed at alleviating pressures.
"That's a clear demonstration of a government intervening and supporting businesses to keep them open," he said.
"We will always support businesses that are doing it tough."
