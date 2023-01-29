Launceston residents may have spotted an unfamiliar sight cruising along the city's streets yesterday, as a group of tandem bike riders from the United States made their way from the Hotel Grand Chancellor, out of the CBD, to hit the road towards Bridport.
The group comprised 10 couples and was organised by Lynn Dexter and Patrick Gibbons, who owned one of the world's largest tandem bike distribution stores together for nearly two decades before going into the business of organising tours like this.
The couple who hail from Denver, Colorado said they were both passionate about cycling before they met, but after undertaking several singles competitions they felt it was not a suitable hobby to share with their spouse due to the significant distance between them at most stages of the race.
"We didn't want to give up riding, and we eventually stumbled across tandem bikes - we were hooked instantly," Mr Gibbons said.
READ MORE: Trouble in the Jailhouse with shotgun
"We get to experience every part of the race together, we get to comment on the scenery we see in real-time, and help each other push through difficult terrain too."
Mr Gibbons said he had seen tandem bike riding's popularity grow exponentially in the US, and said he had trips planned at various locations across the globe within the next few years.
Ms Dexter explained that the trip to Tasmania had been a dream of hers for a long time, and recalled first finding out about the Apple Isle and its unrivalled scenery through a travel magazine that she read in the '90s.
She said planning for the 17-day ride around the state started as far back as 2018, with a date set in stone for early 2020.
However, the spread of COVID-19 put an abrupt halt to those and forced the couple - and the group they organised to bring along - to wait three years before setting off.
"It really has been worth the wait, this is such a beautiful little city, and the scenery and wildlife here is just out of this world," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.