The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chinese celebrate Lunar new year

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated January 28 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Master Xin De Wang at the Celebration of the Chinese New Year at Royal Park QVMAG. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Tasmania is made up of several different cultures, and the museum is a place in which we tell their stories, one of which is the story of the nations who celebrate the Lunar New Year, particularly China, as there is a large contingent of people with Chinese heritage here

- QVMAG's public program officer Carmencita Palermo

Launceston's Chinese and Buddhist communities kicked off celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year on Saturday to welcome the new year at the Queen Victoria Museum and Arts Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.