Launceston crowd favourite Paddy Dooley has committed to another two seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.
It's a great milestone for the 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner who enjoyed his first fully-fledged season in the competition.
Dooley joined the Hurricanes after playing one game for the Brisbane Heat last summer as a COVID replacement player.
Despite injuries, the bowler went on to play 10 games for the 'Canes and finished the season as the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets at an average of 12.79.
Dooley had his best game against the top-of-the-table Perth Scorchers in Launceston in December.
He took 4-16 off four overs, claiming the likes of Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar.
Dooley became well known for his unique 'double windmill' bowling action and his passionate celebrations.
"It was such a great experience for me this season," he said.
"Obviously things didn't go exactly as we wanted on field and for me personally with my injuries as well, that was a bit frustrating.
"But it was such a great group of players and coaches to come into and for someone like me who isn't in the state system year-round, I learnt so much from being in the Hurricanes' environment.
"It was pleasantly surprising to prove to myself more than anyone that my skills can make an impact consistently at this level so I'm looking forward to getting my body right, working hard in the off-season and I can't wait to come back next year."
Dooley joins Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL13.
He missed the Hurricanes' UTAS Stadium win against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday due to injury.
