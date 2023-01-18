The unique work of a renowned Tasmanian artist was put to good use in the state's North recently, as a piece of intrusive nature, that otherwise would have been disposed of, was transformed into a local masterpiece.
The Mole Creek Cenotaph was created more than a century ago to pay respect to soldiers who had fought in the great war. However, five decades later, it stopped being used for ceremonies, as its Deloraine counterpart grew in popularity.
That was until 2019, when the Mole Creek Progress Association endeavored to bring ANZAC Day services back to the small Meander-Valley-based town, mainly due to many members of the area's aging population becoming unable to travel long distances.
The Association's president, Trudy Richards, said although the move was a positive one, the cenotaph looked "raggy" and its cement base was starting to lift up, prompting the group to apply for and secure a grant to revamp the structure.
"Once work began on it, we figured out that the cement was actually lifting due to the roots of a big pine tree located directly behind the cenotaph," she said.
"It turns out that tree was actually planted for the pioneers of Mole Creek some time ago, and we felt it wouldn't be right to cut it right down, so we decided to trim it and get Eddie Freeman to do some sort of carving on it so that part of the tree was still there."
The group and artist collaborated when brainstorming themes for the artwork, and due to the nine veterans from Mole Creek who served in and survived the Vietnam War - they decided on a piece that paid respect to their specific service was warranted.
Resident Kelvin Howe said he was sent off to Vietnam at the age of 19, and was very well supported by his community who sent of bags of supplies to remind him of home while he participated in the lengthy conflict.
He said the recent artwork created in the town was equally as meaningful to him and fellow veterans.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
